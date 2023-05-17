KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 16, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
220,972,957 151,359,467 6,295,828,892 4,321,729,094
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 748,529,693 (484,121,035) 264,408,658
Local Individuals 4,035,557,654 (3,435,048,316) 600,509,338
Local Corporates 2,485,970,171 (3,350,888,167) (864,917,996)
