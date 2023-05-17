KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================= Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ======================================================================================================= Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 11-05-2023 17-05-2023 20% (B) 09-05-2023 Power Holding Limited Sukuk (PESC2) 11-05-2023 18-05-2023 JS Bank Limited # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023 Atlas Battery Limited # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023 Data Textiles Limited @ 17-05-2023 19-05-2023 Bannu Woollen Mills Limited # 12-05-2023 20-05-2023 20-05-2023 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited # 13-05-2023 20-05-2023 20-05-2023 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited $ 18-05-2023 20-05-2023 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Limited 19-05-2023 21-05-2023 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited # 16-05-2023 22-05-2023 22-05-2023 Cyan Limited # 16-05-2023 22-05-2023 22-05-2023 IGI Life Insurance Limited # 16-05-2023 23-05-2023 23-05-2023 IGI Holdings Limited # 16-05-2023 23-05-2023 23-05-2023 (K E L S C 6) K-E lectric Limited 16-05-2023 23-05-2023 Systems Limited 17-05-2023 23-05-2023 50% (F) 15-05-2023 23-05-2023 Lucky Cement Limited # 17-05-2023 24-05-2023 24-05-2023 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 NIL 24-05-2023 Image Pakistan Limited # 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 24-05-2023 Attock Cement Pakistan Limited # 18-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. # 18-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023 Universal Insurance Co 18-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited 19-05-2023 25-05-2023 NIL 25-05-2023 Service GlobalFootwear Limited # 19-05-2023 26-05-2023 26-05-2023 Octopus Digital Limited 19-05-2023 26-05-2023 15% (B) 17-05-2023 26-05-2023 Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 16-05-2023 29-05-2023 12.5% (F) 12-05-2023 29-05-2023 Waves Home Appliances Limited 19-05-2023 29-05-2023 NIL 29-05-2023 Waves Home Appliances Limited 19-05-2023 29-05-2023 NIL 29-05-2023 Waves Corporation Ltd 19-05-2023 29-05-2023 NIL 29-05-2023 Century Insurance Company Limited # 21-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited # 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023 Avanceon Limited 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 15% (B) 18-05-2023 29-05-2023 Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. # 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023 Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited # 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023 Packages Limited # 23-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023 Modaraba Al-Mali 23-05-2023 29-05-2023 14.34% (R) 19-05-2023 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited # 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Ideal Spinning Mills Limited # 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Loads Limited # 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Shams Textile Mills Limited # 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023 Ansari Sugar Mills Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023 Pakistan International Container 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023 Worldcall Telecom Limited # 24-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023 Shakarganj Limited # 25-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023 Habib Rice Product Limited # 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 5-Jun-23 JS Bank Limited 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 17% (R) 25-05-2023 Soneri Bank Limited Term Finance 24-05-2023 6-Jun-23 Certificate (SNBLTFC3) Atlas Honda Limited 7-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 130% (F) 5-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 =======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for issuing shares of LVL and LPL to

the shareholders of DATM and LSEFSL @

Book closure for Conversion of Class B Shares to

Ordinary Shares $

Final Book Closure **

