Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023
World

Hungary blocks next tranche of military support for Ukraine under EU's peace facility

Reuters Published 17 May, 2023 12:01am
BUDAPEST: Hungary did not approve the disbursement of the next tranche of military support for Ukraine provided under the EU's European Peace Facility (EPF), the Hungarian government spokesman's office said in an emailed reply to Reuters on Tuesday.

German arms company to help maintain weapons in Ukraine

"Hungary does not agree with the fact that the European Union, along with other existing tools, uses the European Peace Facility solely with regard to Ukraine as this does not allow sufficient funds to be channelled to promote the EU's interests in other areas," the government spokesman's office said.

EU Hungary European Peace Facility Hungarian government military support for Ukraine

