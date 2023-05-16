AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar edges higher after US retail sales; debt ceiling in focus

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 07:31pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: The US dollar drifted higher on Tuesday after data showed retail sales in April were lower than expected but the underlying trend remained resilient.

The dollar index was last slightly up on the day at 102.43. Against the yen, the greenback was also modestly higher at 136.155 yen

US retail sales rose less than expected in April, though the underlying trend remained solid, suggesting that consumer spending likely remained strong early in the second quarter.

“It was a rebound after two soft months, which suggests that consumer spending is still holding up,” said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS.

Dollar heavy amid US default risks; Aussie, yuan slip on China data miss

“Consumer spending has been the strongest component of the economy at the moment. And we have seen business confidence indicators are much weaker than consumer indicators and this report is consistent with that.”

Currency investors though remained on tenterhooks amid a slew of event risks including an important meeting between US President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy with a little more than two weeks to go before the US government could run short of money to pay its bills.

“There is maybe some potential news on the debt ceiling today. Chances are that this is going to be pushed closer to the deadline, which is early next month,” Serebriakov said.

“So the market should remain in a range. I don’t really see any direction impulse here.”

Dollar US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar edges higher after US retail sales; debt ceiling in focus

IHC stops police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry in any ‘undisclosed’ case

NAB summons Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case on May 18

Shireen Mazari re-arrested from outside Adiala Jail hours after securing bail: daughter

Individuals have right to protest without violence: US State Dept

Rupee little changed, settles at 284.96 against US dollar

Pakistan’s fuel oil exports swell amid suppressed domestic demand: report

PTI MNA Mahmood Moulvi quits party over attack on military installations

Political clarity bolsters PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.69%

China should play formal role in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring: US official

NA passes bill recommending punishment on contempt of Parliament

Read more stories