AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 23.6 (0.56%)
BR30 14,656 Increased By 114.9 (0.79%)
KSE100 41,990 Increased By 271.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 14,993 Increased By 86.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper subdued as China activity data highlights patchy recovery

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 10:15am
Follow us

Copper prices remained subdued during the Asian trading on Tuesday after China’s April industrial output and retail sales growth missed analyst forecasts, underscoring signs of an uneven economic recovery for the world’s top metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $8,271 a tonne, as of 0253 GMT.

It rose 0.2% in the previous session as a liquidity injection by China’s central bank bolstered views of sustained support for the Chinese economy.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.1% at 64,910 yuan ($9,390.78) a tonne.

Data on Tuesday showed China’s industrial output grew 5.6% in April from a year earlier, marking the quickest growth since September but well below the 10.9% increase estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales jumped 18.4%, accelerating from a 10.6% increase in March, the fastest since March 2021.

Copper prices rebound with China liquidity injection

Still, the sales jump was slower than the 21% growth that analysts had forecast.

Funds are turning increasingly bearish on copper as China’s manufacturing recovery falls short of expectations and growth slows in the rest of the world, Reuters columnist Andy Home said.

LME aluminium gained 0.1% to $2,262.50 a tonne, nickel climbed 0.4% to $21,705, zinc added 0.4% to $2,541.50, tin rose 0.5% to $25,125, while lead edged up 0.1% to $2,074.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.8% to 18,185 yuan a tonne, zinc dipped 0.5% to 20,825 yuan, tin climbed 0.5% to 200,500 yuan, nickel dipped 2.5% to 166,550 yuan, while lead was nearly flat at 15,205 yuan.

China’s April aluminium output fell 1.2% from March, data showed on Tuesday, as power curbs in the southwest limited the production of the metal.

Copper London Metal Exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Copper subdued as China activity data highlights patchy recovery

Jul-Mar LSMI output declines 8.11pc YoY

Why ‘dialogue’ can’t be resumed, asks SC

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

IK claims govt seeking 10-year imprisonment for him

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

NA forms body to prepare ‘reference or references’ against judges

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Read more stories