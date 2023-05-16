IK claims govt seeking 10-year imprisonment for him

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government would arrest him again and would use sedition law to keep him inside the jail for the next 10 years; this was a part of the London Plan.

He said in a series of tweets, “So now the complete London plan is out. Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now was to humiliate me by putting Bushra Begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for the next 10 years.”

Khan further said: “To ensure there’s no public reaction, they have done two things: first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on the PTI workers but also on common citizens. Second, the media is controlled and muzzled. Then will follow a complete crackdown on whatever is left of PTI leadership and workers. And finally, they would ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan, just as they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan.”

Referring to two video clips related to the protests, the PTI chief averred that PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and her sisters were telling the protesters not to harm the Jinnah House (the Lahore Corps Commander House).

“This was managed by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to carry out more crackdowns against the PTI, jail their workers and senior leadership along with me so that the assurances given to Nawaz Sharif in the London plan could be honoured,” he added.

He averred that never has the sanctity of “chadar” and “chaar dewaari” been violated the way it was being done by these criminals; this was a deliberate attempt to create so much fear in the people that when they come to arrest him tomorrow, the people would not come out.

“The government has launched a massive crackdown against the party and arrested several senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Mussarat Cheema and Shireen Mazari,” he added.

The former prime minister also said that the JUI-F drama being done outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan was only for one purpose, to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he does not give a verdict according to the Constitution.

He also claimed that the coalition government would again suspend internet services and ban social media (which was only partially open).

