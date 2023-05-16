JCP recommends ex-Justice Hameed’s name for FSC CJ’s slot

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), on Monday, unanimously, recommended the name of former Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman for the post of Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer had taken oath as Acting Chief Justice FSC of Pakistan on 16.05.2022.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who is also the chairman of the JCP, on Monday, presided over the Commission’s meeting, which was participated by four senior judges of the apex court, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, Federal Minister of Law and Justice, Attorney General for Pakistan, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council.

Justice Iqbal on October 23, 2016 had tendered his resignation as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, after the filing of reference against him in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), as a result of the Supreme Court judgment in illegal appointment in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The apex court judgment had declared that the appointments made during the tenure of Justice Iqbal as chief justice of IHC as illegal. The judgment also declared that the IHC chief justice and the administration committee made appointments in high court in complete disregard of the Rules, framed under Article 208 of Constitution.

Justice Iqbal was appointed first constitutional chief justice of Islamabad High Court on 03.01.2011 and elevated as judge of the Supreme Court on 25.02.2013.

