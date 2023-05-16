AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 54.4 (1.31%)
BR30 14,541 Increased By 92.3 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,718 Increased By 643.5 (1.57%)
KSE30 14,907 Increased By 174.1 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JCP recommends ex-Justice Hameed’s name for FSC CJ’s slot

Terence J Sigamony Published 16 May, 2023 03:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), on Monday, unanimously, recommended the name of former Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman for the post of Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer had taken oath as Acting Chief Justice FSC of Pakistan on 16.05.2022.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who is also the chairman of the JCP, on Monday, presided over the Commission’s meeting, which was participated by four senior judges of the apex court, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, Federal Minister of Law and Justice, Attorney General for Pakistan, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council.

Justice Iqbal on October 23, 2016 had tendered his resignation as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, after the filing of reference against him in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), as a result of the Supreme Court judgment in illegal appointment in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The apex court judgment had declared that the appointments made during the tenure of Justice Iqbal as chief justice of IHC as illegal. The judgment also declared that the IHC chief justice and the administration committee made appointments in high court in complete disregard of the Rules, framed under Article 208 of Constitution.

Justice Iqbal was appointed first constitutional chief justice of Islamabad High Court on 03.01.2011 and elevated as judge of the Supreme Court on 25.02.2013.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Umar Ata Bandial FSC JCP Iqbal Hameedur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

JCP recommends ex-Justice Hameed’s name for FSC CJ’s slot

Jul-Mar LSMI output declines 8.11pc YoY

Why ‘dialogue’ can’t be resumed, asks SC

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

IK claims govt seeking 10-year imprisonment for him

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

NA forms body to prepare ‘reference or references’ against judges

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Read more stories