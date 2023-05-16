KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 176,639 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,566 Tones of import cargo and 74,073 tonnes s of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,566 comprised of 50,847 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,519 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 49,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 74,073 tonnes comprised of 45,518 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 204 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 16,351 tonnes of Clinkers & 12,000 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 5381 containers comprising of 2265 containers import and 3116 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 672 of 20’s and 589 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 207 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 574 of 20’s and 870 of 40’s loaded containers while 06 of 20’s and 398 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Anbien Bay, KSL Xinyang, Lotus A, Eastern Orchid and Kmtc Chennai have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 02 ships namely Cscl Jupter, Koi and New Liulinhai have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cap Carmel, MSC Monica-III and Gulf Jumeirah left the Port on Monday morning & another ship Al-Thakhira is expected to sail on 15th May, 2023.

A cargo volume of 71,763tones, comprising 43,101 tones imports Cargo and 28,662 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,057 Containers (371 TEUs Imports and 1,686 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Al-Soor-II, Myny and MSC Silvia & two more ships, Lisa and Calypso Gas carrying Gas oil, Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT and SSGC respectively on Monday, 15th May and two more Container ships, Maersk Sentosa and MSC Elaine are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 16th May 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023