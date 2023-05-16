KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (May 15, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Optimus Capital Treet Corporation 2,500 16.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 16.90 Arif Habib Ltd. Dawood Hercules Corp 3,054,255 107.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,054,255 107.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.14 Alfalah Sec. A.Shah Ghazi Sug. (Sus.) 145,000 6.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 145,000 6.64 Alfalah Sec. Dawood Equities Ltd 1,304,500 4.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,304,500 4.60 EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev 235,000 87.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 235,000 87.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 9,741,255 ===========================================================================================

