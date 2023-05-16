KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (May 15, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Optimus Capital Treet Corporation 2,500 16.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 16.90
Arif Habib Ltd. Dawood Hercules Corp 3,054,255 107.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,054,255 107.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.14
Alfalah Sec. A.Shah Ghazi Sug. (Sus.) 145,000 6.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 145,000 6.64
Alfalah Sec. Dawood Equities Ltd 1,304,500 4.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,304,500 4.60
EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev 235,000 87.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 235,000 87.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 9,741,255
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments