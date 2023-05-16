AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2023 03:23am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (May 15, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Optimus Capital              Treet Corporation                         2,500          16.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,500          16.90
Arif Habib Ltd.              Dawood Hercules Corp                  3,054,255         107.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              3,054,255         107.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              Worldcall Telecom                     5,000,000           1.14
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000,000           1.14
Alfalah Sec.                 A.Shah Ghazi Sug. (Sus.)                145,000           6.64
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                145,000           6.64
Alfalah Sec.                 Dawood Equities Ltd                   1,304,500           4.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,304,500           4.60
EFG Hermes                   Oil & Gas Dev                           235,000          87.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                235,000          87.00
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        9,741,255
===========================================================================================

