KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 15, 2023).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 20.51 21.01
2-Week 20.67 21.17
1-Month 20.89 21.39
3-Month 21.72 21.97
6-Month 21.80 22.05
9-Month 21.83 22.33
1-Year 21.84 22.34
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
