KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, tracking losses in rival soyoil prices after a US government report pegged a record-high production, although a weaker ringgit capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 75 ringgit, or 2.06%, to 3,573 ringgit ($805.64) a tonne during early trade.