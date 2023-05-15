AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
17th anniversary of ‘Charter of Democracy’ being observed

APP Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating the 17th anniversary of the Charter of Democracy (CoD), a momentous occasion that marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s democratic history as former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and Supreme Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, came together to sign this historic document, solidifying their commitment to a shared vision for the country’s future in 2006.

Pakistan’s major political parties, PML-N and PPP, marked the 17th anniversary of the “Charter of Democracy,” signed in 2006, this framework aimed to enhance the governance, democracy, human rights, and judicial independence. It advocated for constitutional reforms, transparent elections, devolution of power, and national security.

The Charter has fostered political dialogue, improved relations and influenced Pakistani politics, although not all points have been fully implemented. Nonetheless, it remains instrumental in shaping the country’s democratic course.

During this crucial period, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif’s visionary leadership reshaped Pakistan’s political landscape. They recognized that democracy flourishes when the voices of the people are heard and respected. Their legacy inspires leaders to prioritize dialogue, consensus, and the pursuit of national interests.

Seventeen years on, the enduring impact of the CoD can be seen in the progress made. It serves as a guiding light, reminding the nation of the importance of inclusive governance and the collective pursuit of national welfare. Challenges remain, but the ideals enshrined in the CoD propel Pakistan forward.

As we celebrate this milestone, let us recommit ourselves to the principles of justice, equality, and progress. By honouring the legacy of Bhutto and Sharif and upholding the ideals of the Charter, we pave the way for a brighter democratic future for Pakistan.

However, the legacy of the Charter has been overshadowed by the controversial entry of Imran Khan into the political arena.

