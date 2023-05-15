APNS condoles death

KARACHI: The APNS expresses profound grief over the sudden demise of Imran Ata Soomro, former Secretary Information, Government of Sindh. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani President and Sarmad Ali Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society in a joint statement stated that Ata Soomro was an efficient civil service officer and during his tenures as secretary Information the newspapers based in Sindh enjoyed cordial relations with the Sindh government and the Information Department.

The APNS office bearers offered heartiest condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues and prayed that Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

