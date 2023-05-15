AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
MQM-P assails HESCO for not overhauling transmission system

APP Published 15 May, 2023 07:57am
HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-based MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have deplored that despite repeated requests to do away with unscheduled and extended outages, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is not overhauling its transmission system.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, MNAs Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin said with the start of the summer season the incidents of faults in the pole-mounted transformers and the transmission cables had begun to occur.

They added that long before the beginning of the summer season they several times approached the top officers of HESCO and requested them to address issues in the transmission system to avoid outages due to faults during the summer season.

However, they lamented their repeated requests and warnings fell on deaf ears.

They bewailed that the citizens were suffering up to 14 hours of scheduled and unscheduled load shedding.

MNAs HESCO MQMP electricity transmission system

