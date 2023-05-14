AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
SCBA puts its weight behind SC

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) extended unwavering support and solidarity in protecting the Supreme Court against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s protest on May 15.

SCBA President Barrister Abid S Zuberi and Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir in a statement released on Saturday by the Association’s office expressed their strong disapproval of any attempt to undermine the sanctity and integrity of the Supreme Court.

They said violence of any form including violent sit-in, ‘Dharna’ or protest would be in violation of law and shall amount to threat to peace and public order as Section 144 of PPC and Article 245 of the Constitution have already been invoked in the federal capital. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the federal government, law enforcement agencies, and its relevant subsidiaries to make foolproof security arrangements in order to ensure safety and protection of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The statement said that the SCBA is deeply committed to upholding the Constitution, the principles of the rule of law and the integrity of our judicial institutions. It also stated that while we recognise and respect the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression, we firmly believe that any attempt to undermine or challenge the authority of the Supreme Court is detrimental to the foundations of democracy.

They added that engaging in protests against the Supreme Court, particularly those aimed at eroding public trust in its decisions, compromises the very essence of the rule of law.

“We call upon political parties to refrain from such actions that may undermine the integrity and functioning of our judiciary.” They also called upon all the political stakeholders to reduce the political temperature in the best interest of the country’s progress.

