FC Compound: Security forces complete clearance operation

NNI Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
RAWALPINDI: The clearance operation at FC Compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan, which had commenced on Friday evening after repulsing the initial onslaught of terrorists, has been completed, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

“The complex clearance operation involved hostage rescue operation as well to save three families from a residential block. The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It added that necessary intelligence follow-up will continue to trace their linkages and arrest facilitators and expose their sponsors.

While in the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian have embraced Shahadat while another six individuals including a woman have been injured, the statement said.

The ISPR said that security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

