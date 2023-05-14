AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cambridge exams to resume from tomorrow

NNI Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The British Council has announced the resumption of all Cambridge exams from Monday, May 15, as per schedule.

The decision was made after a series of discussions between Cambridge International and the British Council teams and after careful evaluation of the situation in the country, keeping in mind their duty of care to ensure the safety of the candidates, their parents and staff members in the event of any unforeseen incident.

As per the decision, all exams scheduled for Monday, May 15 onwards in the morning and afternoon sessions will be carried out as per usual schedule.

Addressing the Cambridge students, Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan at Cambridge University Press and Assessment and Amir Ramzan, Country Director, British Council, Pakistan said: “Cancelling the exams on May 10, 11 and 12 has been a difficult decision for the British Council.

Your safety and well-being come first, and that’s why this decision was taken. We know this is a crucial time in your academic journey, and the disruption caused by the current situation is not ideal. We want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to ensure that Cambridge students can continue their education journey without any interruption.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the protests erupted across the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in alleged corruption case prompted the British Council to cancel the exams.

British Council Cambridge exams Imran Khan’s arrest Cambridge students Uzma Yousuf

Comments

1000 characters

Cambridge exams to resume from tomorrow

COAS vows to never forget May 9 mayhem

ECC approves Rs 4bn TSG for ASPIRE program

JIT to probe incidents of violence

Punjab governor promulgates two ordinances

ECC asks NAPHDA to review business plan

Imran urges SC to launch probe

Maira switching station: NOC issued to five Chinese to work at project

Original utility connection holders: Energy firms asked to collect tax data on CNIC basis

PM for keeping an eye on prices of wheat, flour in KP

Himalayan pink salt: US co says planning to invest $200m

Read more stories