AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SDPI, RPL sign MoU to ‘reduce environmental footprint of businesses and consumption’

Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Roshan Packages Limited (RPL) here on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the promotion of circularity and recycling in product packaging to reduce the environmental footprint of businesses and consumption.

Both the institutions will jointly organize capacity development initiatives on Governance and Leadership, joint research, CSR activities and professional training for executives and senior management in the corporate, development institutions.

In this regard, both institutions also agreed on holding national and international training, workshops, study tours and business development models to reduce the volume of single-use plastics and other products, said a news release.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI reiterated the SDPI’s commitment to providing continued support to the public and private sectors in achieving and strengthening circularity by bringing research and evidence-backed international best practices in Pakistan.

He said that unfortunately, the country transitioned from a circular economic model in the past to a high-consumption and waste-based model. He stressed that circularity was a generic concept in Pakistan and South Asia which had existed in the informal waste collection and recycling sector and said that the uptake of the circular economic model is not a far-fetched idea.

Tayyab Aijaz, the CEO of Roshan Packages Limited, said that the journey of Roshan Packages started with high-quality packaging for export products and later the company introduced flexible packaging.

He informed that Roshan Packages was initiating a recycle plant where wastepaper would be recycled to form paper and packaging to reduce waste and the plant would be operated on clean energy to achieve environmental efficiency.—APP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri Roshan Packages Limited Tayyab Aijaz

Comments

1000 characters

SDPI, RPL sign MoU to ‘reduce environmental footprint of businesses and consumption’

COAS vows to never forget May 9 mayhem

ECC approves Rs 4bn TSG for ASPIRE program

JIT to probe incidents of violence

Punjab governor promulgates two ordinances

ECC asks NAPHDA to review business plan

Imran urges SC to launch probe

Maira switching station: NOC issued to five Chinese to work at project

Original utility connection holders: Energy firms asked to collect tax data on CNIC basis

PM for keeping an eye on prices of wheat, flour in KP

Himalayan pink salt: US co says planning to invest $200m

Read more stories