Four oil mill workers die after ‘inhaling toxic gas’

INP Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
MULTAN: As many as four workers lost their life due to the spread of toxic gas in an oil well on Bahawalpur Road on Saturday.

According to the details, four workers died due to toxic gas spread during the cleaning of the well of a private oil mill located at Bahawalpur Road in Multan.

According to rescue officials, a person who went down to clean the well became unconscious, the others went down to the well to rescue him but all four fell unconscious and lost their lives due to toxic gas.

The bodies of the four workers were taken out and transferred to the hospital, and the police have started probe by registering a report on the incident.

