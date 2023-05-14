AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
May 14, 2023
Political parties urged to help rebuild economy together

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
LAHORE: In the aftermath of four days of intense political unrest, the nation faces staggering economic losses reaching billions of rupees, accompanied by tragic loss of life and property.

In response to this dire situation, Kashif Anwar, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has issued a compelling plea to all political parties to set aside their differences and prioritize the revival of the national economy.

According to the latest data released by economic analysts, the ongoing political unrest has resulted in an estimated loss of over 10 billion rupees to the country’s economy.

This figure includes the direct impact on businesses, the decline in consumer spending, disruptions in supply chains, and the adverse effects on investor confidence. The unrest has dealt a severe blow to multiple sectors, including manufacturing, tourism, and services.

President Kashif Anwar’s urgent call for unity emphasizes the need for a cohesive and concerted effort to address the economic challenges at hand. He has proposed the signing of a comprehensive Charter of Economy, which aims to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and promote local investment as key drivers of economic recovery.

The proposed Charter of Economy would encompass a range of strategic measures, including policies to enhance the ease of doing business, establish investor-friendly regulations, develop robust infrastructure, and foster a conducive environment for domestic and international investors.

These initiatives are designed to revitalize economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and stimulate sustainable development across various sectors.

The LCCI president’s plea for political parties to unite under the Charter of Economy is based on the understanding that the stability and prosperity of the nation depend on collective action and shared responsibility.

LCCI economy of Pakistan Kashif Anwar political parties of Pakistan

