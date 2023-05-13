Nadeem Baig, Nabeel Qureshi and Marina Khan set to direct upcoming film ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’

Upcoming SeePrime feature film ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ – directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Nadeem Baig and veteran actor as well as producer Marina Khan – will hit theatres on Eid-ul-Adha, it was reported earlier this week.

The script has been written by Khalil-ur-Rahman Qamar, Vasay Chaudhry, Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi of ‘Lal Kabootar’.

“This is the biggest creative ensemble for any feature film in Pakistan and is also going to host the biggest cast this Eid-ul-Adha,” stated CEO of SeePrime, Seemeen Naveed, according to the press release.

Qureshi, known for his box office hits ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ and ‘Actor in Law’ added, “I doubt anyone was expecting this. When you combine the vision of so many creatives, you’re left with something truly unexpected.”

Baig added that, “There is nothing like this project in Pakistani cinema. It’s something far beyond your average movie. The public is in for a very novel experience.”

Khan, who is also all set to direct ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’, shared “It’s about the stories that bring us together, which fits our case as you’re seeing some of the most celebrated Pakistani names unite under one banner to create something that they all love.”

Chaudhry added that ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ is a collaboration of many worldviews coming together.

“You have Khalil-ur-Rahman Qamar, Nadeem Baig, Nabeel Qureshi, Marina Khan, all working on one project. This is history in the making.”

SeePrime is expected to reveal the cast for ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ on May 19.