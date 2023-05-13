AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
APNS condoles death

Published 13 May, 2023 05:59am
KARACHI: “Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mrs. Waseela Shaukat, Publisher and mother of Kanwar Tanvir Shaukat, Editor, Daily Ghareeb, Faisalabad.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

