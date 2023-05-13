Radio Pakistan Peshawar transmission restored

PESHAWAR: Radio Pakistan Peshawar transmission has been restored with the hectic efforts of the organization's technical team and the support of Pakistan Army within 26 hours of its suspension.

The historical building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar was attacked by miscreants on Wednesday.

They barged into the building, breaking the main gate. The miscreants destroyed and ransacked different sections of the radio station, setting on fire official record, equipment and vehicles.

According to Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar Ijaz Khan, the transmission had been suspended as a result of the destruction and ransacking by the PTI miscreants on Wednesday afternoon. He, however, said the transmission was restored both at MW 1260 Khz and web streaming for the listeners on Thursday evening.