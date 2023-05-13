AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP to participate in demo outside SC

Naveed Butt Published 13 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will participate in a peaceful protest and sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

It is mentioned here that the PPP is not part of the PDM but it is a coalition partner of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Friday announced that his party would participate in the peaceful protest and sit-in announced by the PDM.

He said that is tantamount to denial of justice to give a red carpet reception to any accused person.

“Chief Justice's expression of happiness on seeing the accused is a question mark. It is surprising that the Chief Justice said good luck to a “dangerous” accused,” he said in a statement.

He said that a massive protest would be held on Monday against ‘double standards’ of justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court PPP Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM PMLN Nayyar Hussain Bukhari

Comments

1000 characters

PPP to participate in demo outside SC

Transit, bilateral trade: Tajik exporters given full access to Pakistani ports

TAPI project: talks in Islamabad on 15th

Cabinet censures CJP’s ‘good to see you’ remark

PDM says will stage protest outside SC

IHC bars IK’s arrest in cases across country till 15th

IHC stays IK’s indictment in Toshakhana case

SAIR – May ’23: Pakistan’s weight estimated at 0.6pc in MSCI FM Index

Centre mulling handing Discos over to provinces

Division within army speculations refuted

‘I’ll not de-notify army chief if re-elected,’ says IK

Read more stories