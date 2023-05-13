PPP to participate in demo outside SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will participate in a peaceful protest and sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

It is mentioned here that the PPP is not part of the PDM but it is a coalition partner of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Friday announced that his party would participate in the peaceful protest and sit-in announced by the PDM.

He said that is tantamount to denial of justice to give a red carpet reception to any accused person.

“Chief Justice's expression of happiness on seeing the accused is a question mark. It is surprising that the Chief Justice said good luck to a “dangerous” accused,” he said in a statement.

He said that a massive protest would be held on Monday against ‘double standards’ of justice.

