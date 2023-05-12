Yellen: Still some uncertainty about when Treasury will run out of cash

NIIGATA: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is still uncertainty about exactly when Treasury will run out of cash to pay the US government’s debts, but she will keep Congress apprised of any change in the date, which could come as early as June 1.

Yellen told Bloomberg TV that she would meet with senior Wall Street bankers on the debt ceiling next week, and she viewed it as appropriate for them to speak out about how the debate over the debt limit was affecting the US economy.

Yellen warns against debt ceiling talks with ‘gun to the head of the American people’

She reiterated her view that failure by Congress to raise the $31.4 trillion debt limit would result in economic and financial catastrophe.