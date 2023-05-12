AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Australia shares slip as weak commodities outweigh bank, healthcare gains

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 09:55am
Australian shares fell marginally on Friday, as declines in the commodity sectors overshadowed gains in the financial and healthcare indexes, while investors digested US economic data amid concerns over a slowing economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index fell 0.1% to 7,244.3 by 0040 GMT, slipping for the fourth straight session.

Globally, investors stayed on the sidelines after a modest growth in initial jobless claims in US indicated that demand was slowing, which could lead to a recession risks later in the year.

Back in Sydney, the mining index led declines, falling about 1.4% after China iron ore prices took a hit due to concerns over demand recovery in the top steel producer. Sector heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals dropped between 1.2% and 1.7%.

Similarly, energy stocks were pressured by weak Brent crude prices overnight, with Woodside Energy and Santos slipping 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively. On the bright side, financials gained about 0.3%, with the country’s four largest banks trading higher in the range of 0.3% to 1%.

The healthcare and the technology indexes added 0.3% and 1.2% respectively.

Miners weigh on Australian shares ahead of federal budget

Newcrest Mining fell about 1.8% after Australia’s biggest gold miner said it had extended the exclusivity period by a week for Newmont Corp to complete its due diligence on its A$29.4 billion ($19.94 billion) final takeover offer for the company.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.1% at 11,895.5.

Australian shares

