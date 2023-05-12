AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices head for fourth weekly drop as demand fears weigh

Reuters Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 02:52pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices slipped on Friday, heading for a fourth weekly decline, as renewed economic concerns in the United States and China revived concern about fuel demand growth in the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.57%, to $74.55 a barrel by 0931 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures were down 33 cents, or 0.47%, to $70.54. Both benchmarks are set to fall by more than 1% for the week, which would be the longest streak of weekly declines since November 2021.

With talks over the US government’s debt ceiling postponed and renewed fears that another regional bank is in crisis, there is mounting concern that the US will enter a recession.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the US faces financial and economic catastrophe if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling.

And the US Federal Reserve will probably need to raise interest rates further if inflation stays high, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Friday, adding that data so far this month has not convinced her that price pressures are receding.

Meanwhile, a decline in new loans to businesses in China and weaker economic data there earlier in the week refocused doubts about its recovery from COVID restrictions driving oil demand growth.

China’s April consumer price data rose at a slower pace and missed expectations, while factory gate deflation deepened, suggesting more stimulus may be needed.

Oil eases on lacklustre Chinese import data

The decline in oil prices was limited by a signal from US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm that the country could repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after completing a congressionally mandated sale next month.

In addition, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) kept its global oil demand forecast for 2023 unchanged, as it expects economic risks to be offset by higher Chinese demand growth.

“The oil market is barrelling towards a supply deficit, assuming OPEC delivers on its latest production cuts,” said PVM oil market analyst Stephen Brennock.

OPEC US Federal Reserve Oil Brent crude oil Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices head for fourth weekly drop as demand fears weigh

Strong, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: state department spokesperson

Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid taken into custody, says PTI

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

Newly-launched night navigation increases FOTCO’s terminal capacity by 30pc

Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO

India’s IT department looking to tax Netflix’s India operations

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Read more stories