Imran is still a ‘ladla’: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon said that this has been proved that Imran Khan is a ‘ladla’ and still he is.

In a statement Sharjeel Inam Memon said that some individuals are protected while others face walls of opposition.

He said that I was arrested in the court premises, can anyone show me the warrant of arrest.

He questioned that why there are separate laws for Imran Khan and other political leaders?

He said that Imran Khan attacked institutions according a plan, but he is being blessed.

