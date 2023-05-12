Former Punjab governor sent to jail

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday rejected the request for the physical remand of former Punjab governor Umer Sarfaraz Cheema and sent him to jail in the case of arson and attack on Askari Tower.

The court also sent 11 other workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to jail on seven-day judicial remand.

Among others, PTI workers Sameer Ahmed, Mohsin Azad, Usman Akhtar, Zaigham, Ayaz Talat, Huzaifa Amjad, Anees Ahmed, Muhammad Khalid, Tanveer Ahmed and Ali Ahmed were produced before the court.

Earlier, Umer Cheema was produced in handcuff while other PTI workers were produced with their faces covered.

