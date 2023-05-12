KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 11, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
117,027,512 72,262,083 4,450,797,294 2,738,344,161
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 268,920,167 (211,163,790) 57,756,377
Local Individuals 2,744,016,982 (2,568,258,225) 175,758,757
Local Corporates 2,221,851,057 (2,455,366,191) (233,515,135)
