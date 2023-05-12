AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
Traders reject strike call from PTI

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2023 06:44am
LAHORE: The traders in Lahore on Thursday rejected the call for a strike from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as all the small and big markets in the city are open as usual.

Business activities continued in Urdu Bazar, Akbari Mandi, Shah Alam Market, Mall Road, Hall Road, Jail Road, Anarkali, Ichhra, Montgomery Market, Defense and Liberty market remained open.

While addressing a press conference chairman All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Naeem Mir said trading activity remained continued in the city. The traders termed the strikes a loss for the business. “We have hardly got rid of strikes. The strike is not a solution to any problem,” Mir said.

The PTI had appealed to the business community to keep their businesses closed today as a protest against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The traders of Lahore proved that they are pacifists and not part of any fascist agenda. The traders are with Pakistan and condemn the attack on| forces and properties.

Mir demanded that President Arif Alvi should be dismissed from his post because as the Commander-in-Chief of the Army he had not condemned the attack on the army.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s United Business Group Thursday in the wake of acts of violence expressed solidarity with valiant armed forces of Pakistan to frustrate the evil designs of anti state elements.

Chairing an emergency meeting Chairman United Business Group Shahzad Ali Malik said that the government, the armed forces and people are on one page. He said Pakistani armed forces are one of the best in the world.

