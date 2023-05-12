KBRIA team, Lesco chief discuss traders, industry issues

LAHORE: A delegation of Kattar Band Road Industrial Association called on the Lesco Chief Shahid Haider and had a fruitful discussion on the issues being faced by the traders and industry.

President Kattar Band Road Industrial Association Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi was leading the delegation while Vice-President Mian Nawaz and Secretary Chaudhry Yousaf also spoke on the occasion.

Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi while congratulating Chief Executive Lesco on his appointment said that the business community has many expectations from him. Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi said that industries are being closed and people are unemployed due to over-billing, unannounced power outages and expensive electricity. It is very important to overcome these problems on a priority basis.

He said that the cost of doing business of the industry is increasing due to overbilling, so this problem should be solved immediately and the process of sending high bills to the industry should be stopped immediately.

He demanded the government to immediately reduce the price of electricity for the industry so that the production cost of the industry is reduced and it can compete with other countries in the international market.

Lesco Chief Executive Officer Shahid Haider assured the delegation that the issues related to Lesco, especially over-billing, would be resolved soon.

