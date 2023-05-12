IGP should be ashamed of telling lies: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday castigated Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar for making irresponsible statements against her, saying he should be ashamed; she always encouraged peaceful protests.

“We were holding protests for the supremacy of Constitution and survival of democracy in the country,” she said in a video message. “There is my video evidence of instructing the party workers to remain calm and peaceful. The truth was the police infiltrated our protests and instigated violence to create chaos in the country.

You (IGP Punjab) along with others have destroyed this country and you should be ashamed of lying; your loyalty should be with the country and not with the government,” she added.

She advised the IGP Punjab to avoid giving irresponsible statements, adding that peaceful protest was our legal and democratic right. She also castigated the coalition rulers for portraying the PTI as a terrorist and violent party and added that they should be ashamed of this.

“I want to tell the nation that the atrocities that this fascist government was committing against us were unprecedented. The manner in which the former Prime Minister was arrested was the cause for violence in the country and only the government was responsible for this. We are peaceful people and believe in holding protests peacefully,” she added.

