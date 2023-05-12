AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IGP should be ashamed of telling lies: Dr Yasmin

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2023 07:08am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday castigated Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar for making irresponsible statements against her, saying he should be ashamed; she always encouraged peaceful protests.

“We were holding protests for the supremacy of Constitution and survival of democracy in the country,” she said in a video message. “There is my video evidence of instructing the party workers to remain calm and peaceful. The truth was the police infiltrated our protests and instigated violence to create chaos in the country.

You (IGP Punjab) along with others have destroyed this country and you should be ashamed of lying; your loyalty should be with the country and not with the government,” she added.

She advised the IGP Punjab to avoid giving irresponsible statements, adding that peaceful protest was our legal and democratic right. She also castigated the coalition rulers for portraying the PTI as a terrorist and violent party and added that they should be ashamed of this.

“I want to tell the nation that the atrocities that this fascist government was committing against us were unprecedented. The manner in which the former Prime Minister was arrested was the cause for violence in the country and only the government was responsible for this. We are peaceful people and believe in holding protests peacefully,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Yasmin Rashid PTI IGP Punjab PTI protests Dr Usman Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

IGP should be ashamed of telling lies: Dr Yasmin

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

Newly-launched night navigation increases FOTCO’s terminal capacity by 30pc

SC declares arrest of PTI chief ‘invalid’

UN rights chief urges ‘restraint’ from security forces

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

SBP’s FE circular No. 02 of 2023 ‘unfair’: TMA

$105m solar energy project: SED submits revised PC-1 to Planning Commission

Read more stories