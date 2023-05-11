Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the sale of the old building of Pakistan Chancery located in R Street Washington in the best offer of $7.1 million.

The meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was informed that an offer of 7.1 million dollars has been received for the Pakistan Chancery.

At the beginning of the meeting, the PM informed the Cabinet about his visit to the UK and stated that his visit to Britain was “very successful”.



He said that he congratulated King Charles III on his coronation and conveyed to him the best wishes of the people of Pakistan. He said that he also invited King Charles III to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

He said that in the meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, it was agreed to increase bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. He said that during the coronation ceremonies, he also met with other world leaders in which bilateral relations and global affairs were discussed.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Energy on 28th April 2023 and approved the decisions made in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on 28 April and 10 May 2023.

The federal cabinet strongly condemned the damage to property during violent incidents in various cities and continuous targeting of institutions and their leadership by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) and its chairman Imran Khan for a long time - from murderous attacks to dragging national institutions into politics, the accusations continue to be made.

The meeting pointed out that the targeting of sensitive institutions and their officers under the plan thought out by the leadership of PTI is a continuation which has now turned into terrorist attacks on sensitive institutions and buildings, which is less to be condemned.

This attitude is in line with the PTI’s past attitude and behaviour but now it has intensified. This is not a constitutional, legal or democratic attitude but terrorism and anti-nationalism which cannot be tolerated in any way.

The federal cabinet declared that in a serious case based on solid evidence of corruption and corrupt practices, the NAB arrested Imran Khan through a legal process which was declared legal by the Islamabad High Court in its decision.

Moreover, the accountability court has declared this arrest legal even after a detailed discussion and hearing, but despite this, a serious law and order situation has been created in the entire country at the instigation of the PTI leadership.

After the arrest of Imran Khan, at the instigation of the PTI leadership, a few hundred terrorists and armed groups set fire to the country, setting fire to sensitive government and private properties, vandalizing, looting equipment and tools, Radio Pakistan.

The meeting strongly condemned the attacks on APP and PTV infrastructure attempts to stop national broadcasting, burning of vehicles and records, and injuries to citizens and government officials.

The meeting strongly condemned the incidents of open terrorism like evicting the patients from Edhi and other ambulances and burning the vehicles and surrounding and harassing the passengers in other places.

The meeting strongly condemned the desecration of memorials of Ghazis and martyrs, burning of Chagai model in Peshawar and clarified that protest under the constitution and law is a fundamental democratic right which must be exercised within the limits of the constitution and law. It should be, but this type of lawlessness cannot be allowed in any civilised country and society.

The meeting decided that activities against the constitution and the law should be dealt with an iron hand, and no exception should be made to terrorists and vandals.

The meeting decided that effective measures should be taken in accordance with the Constitution and law to protect the lives and property of the state government institutions, private property and people. Protection of life and property of the people is the primary responsibility of the state and fulfilment of this duty will be ensured in every case.

The meeting paid tribute to the people for rejecting anti-state and terrorist attitudes and supporting the constitution and law. The meeting paid tribute to the police, all law enforcement agencies, administration, and the forces of Pakistan.

