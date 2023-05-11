AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
HRCP concerned at deepening political crisis

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed its grave concern over the unfolding political crisis in the country, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and its implications for the rights of ordinary citizens.

“We deplore the use of disproportionate force in arresting Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court. It was clearly unwarranted and has only aggravated the political climate,” said the HRCP chairperson in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

The HRCP strongly condemns the violence perpetrated both by security and law enforcement personnel in which at least one person was reportedly killed by the enraged protestors. Respect for the rule of law must apply equally to all citizens and in all situations; it cannot be applied selectively, she further said.

The HRCP was also alarmed to see that the state’s knee-jerk reaction to the crisis was to restrict internet connectivity. Once again, the HRCP urged all political stakeholders to use peaceful and democratic means such as the forum of Parliament to settle their differences, she concluded.

