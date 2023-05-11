AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
Cleaning operation at Shahrah-e-Faisal under way

INP Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Wednesday mobilized various teams to carry out cleaning operations on the track from the Awami Markaz to FTC on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The SSWMB teams are working to carry out clearing operations on Shahrah-e-Faisal, removing stones and trees barriers that are being used by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors to block the track following the protest call after party chief Imran Khan’s arrest.

Moreover, large numbers of vehicle’s broken glass is present on the road that may pose a hazard to motorists.

Despite the critical political position in the country, the situation in Karachi is now under control, while efforts are underway to ensure smooth flow of traffic on both tracks of Shahrah-e-Faisal.

However, the closure of the People’s Bus Service has disrupted the daily routine of some commuters, who now have to rely on alternative transportation options.

