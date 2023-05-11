AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
‘Karachiites have buried the politics of bullying’: Murtaza

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
KARACHI: Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the people of Karachi have put an end to the politics of bullying and threats.

He said terrorism cases are being established against those who surrounded and tortured the police officers and citizens. Imran Niazi has come down on fascism.

Addressing a press conference in the Committee Room of Sindh Assembly Building here Wednesday, he said that yesterday the people saw the real face of a political party which calls itself the political party of ‘change’, and the leader who calls himself peaceful. Yesterday they saw how this party tried to hold hostage the entire nation for the sake of one person’s arrogance.

PTI is the name of destruction not of change. They only gave destruction in four years. Yesterday they tried to destroy it once again, he said.

He also said that everyone is trying to hold the megacity Karachi hostage. With a great difficulty the ‘politics of strikes’ was ended in this city.

He said now they are trying to destroy the peace of Karachi. “You tried to destroy People’s buses that are used by common people. These are public buses. Karachi Water Board’s suction machine vehicles are also public property. Barrister Murtaza Wahab added that a van of the prisoners was also set on fire. They could not hold hostage the empty outpost of the Rangers so they burnt them.

He said that the Chief Minister of Sindh himself went on a visit to the city. The police and the administration are all present. “The people of Karachi have put an end to the politics of bullying. Now there is no room for the politics of fear. Many culprits have been arrested and many more will be arrested soon.” He said we should do the politics of honour and respect and end the politics of bullying.

He said Bilawal Bhutto fought Pakistan’s case in India’s home ground in a good way. These people were talking negatively about it too. They were praising the foreign minister of India. This is enough. Something will have to be done, said.

He said that for four years Imran Khan was the spokesman of NAB, today he says that NAB is doing abuses. He said that the court, parliament, army and other institutions are state institutions.

