Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 10, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,074.95
High: 41,407.09
Low: 41,041.32
Net Change: 298.86
Volume (000): 53,036
Value (000): 2,920,375
Makt Cap (000) 1,467,240,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,418.05
NET CH (-) 24.81
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,172.80
NET CH (+) 9.10
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,777.69
NET CH (-) 70.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,398.51
NET CH (-) 61.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,804.26
NET CH (-) 43.25
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,814.42
NET CH (-) 36.48
------------------------------------
As on: 10-May-2023
====================================
