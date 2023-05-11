KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 10, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,074.95 High: 41,407.09 Low: 41,041.32 Net Change: 298.86 Volume (000): 53,036 Value (000): 2,920,375 Makt Cap (000) 1,467,240,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,418.05 NET CH (-) 24.81 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,172.80 NET CH (+) 9.10 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,777.69 NET CH (-) 70.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,398.51 NET CH (-) 61.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,804.26 NET CH (-) 43.25 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,814.42 NET CH (-) 36.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-May-2023 ====================================

