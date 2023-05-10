AVN 61.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DGKC 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.74%)
EPCL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
HUBC 69.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.25%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
OGDC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.43%)
PAEL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PPL 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TELE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
TRG 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -14.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 14,505 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,245 Decreased By -128.6 (-0.31%)
KSE30 14,805 Decreased By -133.7 (-0.89%)
May 10, 2023
Oil prices edge lower after surprise build in US crude, gasoline stockpiles

Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 08:49am
Oil prices slipped in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in US crude stocks, while investors awaited US inflation data for April that could give direction for the Federal Reserve’s next rate decision.

Brent crude dropped 16 cents to $77.28 a barrel at 0008 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 20 cents to $73.51, paring gains from the previous session.

In a possible sign of weakening demand, US crude inventories rose by about 3.6 million barrels in the week ended May 5, while gasoline stockpiles rose by 399,000 barrels, the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday according to market sources.

Oil eases on lackluster Chinese import data, U.S. economy woes

The data defied expectations from eight analysts polled by Reuters for a 900,000-barrel drawdown in crude inventories and a 1.2 million-barrel drop in gasoline stocks.

US government data on oil inventories is due on Wednesday.

At the same time, the market is awaiting US consumer price index (CPI) figures for April due to released on Wednesday.

New York Fed President John Williams said inflation remains too high and that the central bank will raise rates again if necessary, even though the US central bank dropped guidance about the need for future hikes.

In Alberta, Canada’s main oil-producing province, wildfires eased on Tuesday thanks to cooler weather. The wildfires forced oil and gas producers to shut in at least 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), or 3.7% of the country’s production.

Markets were also monitoring US President Joe Biden and top Republican lawmakers’ comments on raising the $31.4 trillion US debt ceiling, fearing an unprecedented default if Congress does not act in three weeks.

