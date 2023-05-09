AVN 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.07%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
EPCL 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 70.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
NETSOL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
OGDC 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.52%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 62.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.12%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.78%)
SNGP 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 104.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
UNITY 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 19.4 (0.46%)
BR30 14,752 Increased By 118.1 (0.81%)
KSE100 41,714 Decreased By -115.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 15,065 Decreased By -49.8 (-0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 12:33pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee sustained losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.15% in the inter-bank market trading on Tuesday.

At around 12:30pm, the currency was being quoted at 284.28, a decrease of Re0.43.

The rupee had weakened against the US dollar on Monday, settling at 283.85 in the inter-bank market.

In a related development, Moody’s Investor Service warned that Pakistan could default without an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, as the country faces uncertain financing options beyond June, according to Bloomberg on Tuesday.

“We consider that Pakistan will meet its external payments for the remainder of this fiscal year ending in June,” Grace Lim, a sovereign analyst with the ratings company in Singapore, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

“However, Pakistan’s financing options beyond June are highly uncertain. Without an IMF programme, Pakistan could default given its very weak reserves.”

Meanwhile, the IMF Executive Board has issued meetings scheduled till May 17, but Pakistan is not on the agenda as the ninth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme remains pending.

Pakistan is desperately seeking to resume its bailout programme that has been stalled at the ninth review since November last year.

Globally, the US dollar inched higher on Tuesday after a loans survey showed US credit conditions were less gloomy than expected, while the pound flirted with a one-year peak on expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates this week.

A day earlier, the Federal Reserve’s quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) showed that while credit conditions for US business and households continued tightening at the start of the year, it was likely due to the impact of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes rather than severe banking sector stress.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index rose 0.03% to 101.47, though remained not far from recent lows as traders eye a peak in US interest rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in early trade on Tuesday, paring strong gains from the previous two sessions as markets remain cautious ahead of US inflation figures for April which will be key to the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

This is an intra-day update

forex reserves Exchange rate IMF programme Dollar rate in interbank market pkr rate rupee rate IMF and Pakistan dollar rates

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

Nine killed by Israeli air strikes: Gaza health ministry

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

Read more stories