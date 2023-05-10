AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
Two suspects in EU graft scandal freed from house arrest

AFP Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
BRUSSELS: Two suspects charged in the probe into alleged bribery by Qatar and Morocco at the European Parliament have been released from house arrest, Belgian prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella and Italian parliamentary aide Francesco Giorgi will have electronic bracelets removed and be allowed to leave their residences, the authorities said.

But they remain under formal arrest and will be subject to continued judicial supervision, a spokesman for the prosecutors said.

The “Qatargate” scandal erupted in December when Belgian investigators swooped on addresses in Brussels, arresting four suspects and netting over 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in cash. The probe focuses on alleged efforts by Qatar and Morocco to buy influence at the European Parliament by paying off lawmakers.

