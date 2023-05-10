AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
Pakistan

Heatwave: Minister urges institutions to follow guidelines

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister Sherry Rehman has advised provincial and local institutions to take necessary precautions to safeguard public health and minimise the impact of extreme weather on vulnerable communities.

Her advice comes in response to the latest weather forecast from the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s for May, which predicts a higher likelihood of heatwaves starting from the second week of the month, particularly in the southern half of the country.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the minister said, to mitigate the potentially disastrous consequences of heatwaves, she calls on institutions to follow the Climate Change Ministry’s recently issued “Heatwave Guidelines.”

