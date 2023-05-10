AKU-IED’s Master’s Programme receives highest accreditation from NACTE

KARACHI: The National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE), a prestigious division of the Higher Education Commission, has awarded the highest ‘W’ category accreditation to the Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development’s (AKU-IED) Master of Education (MEd) degree programme.

The MEd programme is the first and only master’s level programme to receive such a ranking in the country.

NACTE is renowned for its rigorous requirements and evaluation criteria; hence the programme underwent thorough examination. This accreditation establishes AKU-IED as a top school for teacher education by recognizing the programme’s exceptional quality, rigorous curriculum, qualified faculty, and cutting-edge facilities.

Expressing his views on the rating, Dr Farid Panjwani, Dean of AKU-IED said, “We are honored to receive this accreditation from NACTE which demonstrates our dedication to offering education that satisfies the highest standards of excellence.”

The MEd programme is intended to provide teachers with advanced training in curriculum creation, teaching methods assessment, research, and leadership.

The programme also aims to improve the professional competence of educators and equip them to meet the evolving demands of the education sector.

Dr Muhammad Memon, Chairperson of NACTE said, “AKU-IED has always been at the forefront of providing innovative and high-quality teacher education.

This ‘W’ category accreditation is testament to the institution’s dedication to upholding high standards in teacher education. We applaud AKU-IED and its leadership for their efforts and commitment to enhancing the quality of teacher education.”

Established in 1993, AKU-IED works as a catalyst for educational change by developing passionate and transformative educational professionals. Its more than 1,400 graduates are influencing policies, changing the culture in the classroom and are also training scores of new teacher.

