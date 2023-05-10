AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
German CG lays floral wreath on Quaid’s Mazar

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
KARACHI: The German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Lotz on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respect to the great leader of sub-continent and founder of Pakistan.

The German Consul General laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and pinned his comments in the visitors’ book.

Dr. Rudiger Lotz subsequently visited the tombs of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Liaqat Ali Khan and Quaid-e-Azam’s sister Fatima Jinnah. He also visited adjoining museum.

The German Consul General also talked to media during this visit and said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader of sub-continent, who believed on democracy, human rights and rights of minorities.

The Federal Republic of Germany and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan enjoy very close relations. The two states established diplomatic relations in 1951, with focus on social, educational and economic developments.

