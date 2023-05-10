KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 09, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
273,341,517 183,586,993 7,384,689,763 4,890,831,327
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 785,806,075 (768,237,998) 17,568,076
Local Individuals 5,577,134,989 (5,341,207,340) 235,927,648
Local Corporates 2,829,197,126 (3,082,692,851) (253,495,724)
