Private schools across Pakistan to remain closed on Wednesday: APPSF

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza announced on Tuesday that schools across the country would remain closed amid the emergency situation following the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

“In view of the emergency situation, private schools across the country will be closed tomorrow, May 10,” he said in a statement.

Mirza said the announcement of the private school regular classes schedule would be released after consultation tomorrow.

He appealed to students, teachers, staff and parents to be calm and cautious given the emergency situation.

Protests erupted across Pakistan against the arrest of the PTI chief earlier in the day.

The Punjab government also imposed Section 144 to restore order amid widespread protests across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, Rangers were summoned to assist the police to contain the situation.

The government has also written to the communication ministry requesting that mobile services be suspended in major cities to prevent potential disturbances and maintain peace.

Mian Shakeel Ahmed, the Additional Chief Secretary, assured citizens that the government is committed to protecting their lives and property at all costs.

The decision to impose Section 144 was made after agitated protesters stormed government buildings and blocked roads, causing traffic disruptions.

Amid reports of vandalism by PTI workers during protests, caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi said those “involved in this attack on the state of Pakistan” will not be spared.

“This is not politics, it’s sheer terrorism,” he said.

Meanwhile, the British Council also cancelled all Cambridge examinations scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, amid an emergency situation in the country, following the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

“Due to the sudden developing situation in the country, British Council has cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London & IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan on Wednesday, 10 May,” the British Council said in a statement.

“For exams sessions scheduled for 11 & 12 May we will update on their status on our social media channels tomorrow,” it added.