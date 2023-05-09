AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Celebrities react after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest

BR Life & Style Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 06:37pm
Follow us

Celebrities took to social media to condemn the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, calling it a “shameful” and “shocking” development at a time when political and economic turmoil has engulfed the country.

Imran was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust Case by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, much to the dismay of his followers. PTI, which has been pushing for elections in the country, is largely seen as the most popular political party at the moment.

Celebrities condemned the arrest, calling it “unconstitutional”, and began posting their reactions.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui wrote how the arrest was “shameful” and “shocking”

Singer Cat Stevens, now known as Yousuf, tweeted how “the arrest of Imran Khan on charges of corruption is so clearly unjustified.”

Pakistan actor Mishi Khan reacted to his arrest saying, “I am so heartbroken & dejected. This should not have happened.”

Model Veena Malik tweeted her admiration about Imran’s composure inside the Islamabad High Court.

Founder of Élan , designer Khadijah Shah condemned the arrest of Imran in a series of tweets, urging citizens to come out and protest.

Actor Maya Ali called termed it a “black day for the nation,”

Photo: Instagram @official_mayaali
Photo: Instagram @official_mayaali

Singer Annie Khalid posted a series of Instagram stories, urging everyone to come out of their homes and protest.

Photo: Instagram @anniecurli
Photo: Instagram @anniecurli

The Al-Qadir Trust case, which has been cited as the reason for his arrest, refers to out-of-court settlement of over Rs50 billion in laundered money by the previous government.

The details of the case state that Rs50 billion were illegally transferred to the United Kingdom by a housing society.

NAB Islamabad High Court PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman Imran Khan's arrest

Comments

1000 characters

Celebrities react after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

Rupee registers decline against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

KSE-100 falls over 450 points after Imran Khan’s arrest

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan, petroleum dealers say

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

iPhone maker Foxconn buys huge site in India tech hub

Ukraine says it has alternatives if grain export deal not extended

Read more stories