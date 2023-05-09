NTDC Chairman appreciates setting up of training centre at Lahore

LAHORE: Board of Directors NTDC Chairman Naveed Ismail has appreciated the NTDC management for setting up a state-of-the art training centre at the TSG training centre in Lahore. This would be a significant step towards advancing the skills and knowledge of the company’s workforce.

Naveed Ismail was addressing a meeting during his visit of TSG centre Lahore. He said the increasing demand for electricity requires the cooperation of skilled and well-informed professionals who can keep up with emerging technologies in the power sector, and for this reason, the training centre needs to be aligned with international standards and make it an advanced institute of excellence.

Engr Ismail told the gathering that he will always support an enhancement in budget for training and development, and the BoD has already advised to at least double the T&D budget. He also emphasized on the recognition of NTDC in the sports arena and advised that the NTDC should establish its own identity/setup for sports-related activities.

While addressing the gathering, Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan highlighted the efforts that have been made over the years to establish a state-of-the-art TSG Training Centre. He briefed the Chairman on the progress made over the last two years and pledged continued efforts towards the achievement of vision of Chairman BoD NTDC.

During the visit, the Chairman BOD also laid the foundation stone of a mosque at the TSG Training centre and visited the Model Grid, Operation Training Simulator Room, Protection Relay Room and Simulator classroom. He also witnessed the demonstration of a live line washing activity on an energized transmission line. DMD (P&D) NTDC, Company Secretary, GMs, Chief Engineers, Managers, CFO and senior officers of NTDC were also present during the visit.

