New paddy varieties: LCCI heaps praise on governor for honouring private sector

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is thankful to the Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman for honoring private sector for developing two new varities of rice seeds.

It is a great achievement and feather in our cap that a private sector research institution has earned laurels for the country at global agriculture scenario. This will not only give boost to rice yield but would also be saving precious foreign exchange.

In two separate letters to Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman and CEO Guard Rice Shahzad Ali Malik, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that it is a matter of great pride that Guard Agriculture Research Institution has proved that Pakistani researchers have all the abilities to compete with the global partners. “The recognition will highlight the excellence of Pakistan’s agricultural research on the global stage,” he added.

He said that the development of these new rice seed verities showcases the innovative efforts and dedication of Pakistani researchers in enhancing agricultural productivity and contributing to the country’s agricultural sector. This achievement not only benefits the farmers by providing them with improved seed options but also strengthens Pakistan’s position in the international agriculture market.

Kashif Anwar further emphasised that such recognition encourages and motivates researchers to continue their work in developing new and improved agricultural technologies. By promoting research and innovation, Pakistan can further enhance its agricultural potential, increase exports, and contribute to the overall growth and development of the country.

President LCCI said that agricultural research plays a crucial role in addressing global food security challenges, improving agricultural productivity, promoting sustainable farming practices, and ensuring the overall well-being of rural communities.

He said that the global population is growing rapidly, and agricultural research is essential to develop innovative techniques and technologies that can increase food production.

He said by studying plant genetics, crop breeding, and optimizing farming practices, researchers can develop high-yielding and disease-resistant crop varieties, improve irrigation methods, and enhance agricultural systems to meet the growing demand for food.

It is important to note that Punjab Seed Council has approved the open pollinated extra-long grain rice varieties Guard 101 and 102 that ensure around 25 percent higher per acre yield.

The LCCI along with the entire business community, congratulates Shehzad Ali Malik on this well-deserved award and expresses confidence in the continued success and advancement of Pakistan’s agriculture sector through dedicated research and development efforts.

In the past, when the previous government imposed 17 percent salex tax on all seeds, the governor was instrumental and took up with the PM and successfully got it withdrawn.

