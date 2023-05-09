KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 233,951 tonnes of cargo comprising 129,908 tonnes of import cargo and 104,043 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 129,908 comprised of 66,773 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 28,130 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 15,540 tonnes of Dap & 19,465 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 104,043 tonnes comprised of 47,045 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 703 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 47,653 tonnes of Clinkers, 442 tonnes of Rice & 8,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 4074 containers comprising of 1628 containers import and 2446 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 321 of 20’s and 518 of 40’s loaded while 83 of 20’s and 503 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 586 of 20’s and 510 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 11 ships namely, Ssl Brahmaputra, X-Press Bardsey, M Confidante, Pvt Neptune, Panthera J, Msc Samantha, Kiel Express, Livarden, Apl Barcelona, Northern Guard and Falcon Majestic have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 10 ships namely Shanghai Voyager, Algrace, Western Singapore, Oriental Daphne, Ssl Brahmaputra, Msc Samantha, X-Press Bardsey, Chem Taurus, Chem Star and Kiel Express have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Chemicals carrier ‘Chemroad Aqua’ and LNG carrier ‘Sea-peak Galicia’ left the Port (berths) on Monday morning and two more ships, FSM and Talara are expected to sail on 08th May,2023.

Cargo throughput of 128,367tones, comprising 118,643 tones imports Cargo and 9,724 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 592 Containers (20 TEUs Imports and 572 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Al-Deebel and MSC Samantha & two more ships, MSC Mukalu-III and MSC Mumbai-VII carrying LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL and QICT respectively on Monday, 08th May, 2023.

